The British government wants to review its rules for the obligation to self-isolate for students who have come into contact with corona infected people. The British School Secretary Nick Gibb said on Tuesday on BBC television.

London – So far, children have been generously sent into self-isolation when positive corona cases occur among students or teachers. But criticism is growing. According to official statistics, around 280,000 students recently did not attend classes because of possible contact with infected people.

Regular tests are now being discussed instead of the obligation to self-isolate. Appropriate attempts have recently been completed, said Gibb. According to the BBC, the government wants to make a decision before the summer holidays whether the rules for England should be changed from autumn onwards. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make their own choices.

The number of infections in Great Britain has been rising again for weeks. This is mainly attributed to the strong spread of the delta variant, which now makes up more than 90 percent of all new infections. At the same time, the vaccination program is well advanced. In the UK, around 85 percent of adults have been vaccinated once. Almost 62 percent of those over the age of 18 have already received two vaccinations. The number of deaths has remained at a low level so far, but it is also increasing. (dpa)