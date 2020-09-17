Faced with the coronavirus rebound, wearing a mask and using hydroalcoholic gel remain essential. The guards at the entrance to stores are often alone to enforce these rules of hygiene which are sometimes the source of tension. “We are no longer going to talk about a security agent, we are going to say an agent for compliance with health standards linked to Covid”, jokes Abel Menoba, security guard. In early August, this security guard was attacked in the shop where he worked, by four young people.



The first refused to wear the mask and retorted: “Me, I’m going home, you can’t do anything, you’re not the police.” The agent had therefore refused him entry into the store. The young person then returned with three other people to assault him. This is why Brice Gouhoelle, operations manager at Objectif Sécurité Atlantique is asking for the right for agents to take punitive measures.