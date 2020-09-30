According to the association’s latest barometer, nearly one in two applicants was a newcomer during confinement.

The Secours populaire recorded an explosion in requests for food aid during confinement, where nearly one in two applicants was a newcomer, according to the last barometer of the association published Wednesday September 30.

During the two months of confinement, 1,270,000 people requested help from the Secours populaire in its reception centers – against 3.3 throughout 2019. Of these applicants, 45% were previously unknown to the association, indicates this barometer carried out with Ipsos. “An absolutely huge number”, alarmed Henriette Steinberg, general secretary of the association. “But I’m afraid it’s still on the rise.”

According to this study, one in three French people have suffered a loss of income due to the crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and 16% describe it as “important”. In addition, 57% of French people did not go on vacation this summer, and 1 in 4 for financial reasons. Among them, 61% received less than 1200 euros per month, and 49% were manual workers.

The confinement has also accentuated educational inequalities, with “lack of computer equipment (computers, printers) and internet access to follow the school from a distance, cramped accommodation does not allow isolation to study in peace”, underlines the association, recalling that 500,000 children would have dropped out of school. Students, many of whom have odd jobs to finance their studies, represent another category hard hit by the crisis and the unemployment that accompanied it.

“We have never experienced a situation like this since World War II, and there is an urgent need to help all these people”, says the association manager. “Many had never asked for help from anyone. And there, not only do they no longer have enough to eat, but they can no longer pay their rent or electricity.” In 2019, the Secours populaire had in total helped nearly 3.3 million people and expects a figure “vastly superior” for 2020.

In France, the sharp rise in unemployment already recorded in 2020 is likely to continue, with 800,000 job cuts expected this year according to the Banque de France, even before the announcement of new health restriction measures on September 23.