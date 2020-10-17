In Touquet (Pas-de-Calais), the curfew is not required, but the concern is elsewhere for the inhabitants: will tourists be flocking for the All Saints holidays? “We left for the ordeal”, comments a resident, visibly hostile to the arrival of these “Parisian titis”. “Hopefully they won’t come”, adds another local resident. So that the city does not become a source of contamination, the mayor, Daniel Fasquelle, thinks he has the solution: the publication of a very strict decree. “The bars will close at 10 p.m., the restaurants at 11:30 p.m., and from midnight I have made a decision to curfew”, he confides.

AT the Escale Oceania hotel, in Saint-Malo (Ille-et-Vilaine), the atmosphere is different. “This weekend, it’s full. We’ve had lots and lots of reservations; we’ve been full for a week already., rejoices the receptionist, Juliette Nuss. It’s good, it gives us courage, hope “.

The JT

The other subjects of the news