Thursday morning, October 15, the Ministry of Health was the subject of a search as part of the investigation into the management of the Covid-19 crisis. Present on site, the journalist France Télévisions Stéphanie Perez adds that searches have also taken place “at the home of Édouard Philippe, the former Prime Minister, at that of Sibeth Ndiaye, former government spokesperson“.

But that’s not all. The home of the former Minister of Health, Agnès Buzyn, is also concerned, as is that of Olivier Véran, current Minister of Health and that of the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon. These searches “fall within the framework of the judicial investigation which was opened by the Court of Justice of the Republic, the only one competent to judge ministers“, specifies the journalist.

