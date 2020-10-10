Coronavirus Scotland, Brussels and several French cities close bars altogether – restaurants in Finland are more restricted than in many countries

In the Czech Republic, which is plagued by the coronavirus, restaurants will have to close their doors as early as 8 pm France has extended the bar closure to new cities. Brussels also restricts the consumption of alcohol outdoors.

For Finns for the time being, even more restaurant interests are allowed than for many other Europeans.

Coronavirus infections have started to increase in Europe, and efforts are being made to curb the spread of the disease, for example by restricting the operation of restaurants.

In Finland, the government decided on Friday that in areas under acceleration or spread, such as Uusimaa, the sale of alcohol should stop at 10 pm and restaurants close at 11 pm. The restrictions will be in force at least until October.

In European comparison, Finland’s disease situation is still good, which is reflected in more moderate restrictions than in other countries.

In the Czech Republic the government decided to limit restaurant opening hours and visitor numbers starting next week as the number of new infections plummeted last week.

The restaurants are set to close at 8pm, with no more than four people sitting at one table, according to Reuters.

The Czech Republic is currently one of the leading European countries with the highest number of new coronavirus infections in relation to the population. Minister of Health Roman Prymula said according to Reuters that the restrictions in force have not been complied with in the desired way, which has undermined their effectiveness.

Ankarat restrictions have been introduced in Brussels and France, among others. Brussels closed all its bars and cafes for a month starting on Thursday. In addition, drinking alcohol outdoors is prohibited.

In the week before the decision, almost four thousand new infections had been registered in the Brussels region, which increased the incidence of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per population, writes Politico.

Elsewhere in Belgium, bars are allowed until 23:00. Restaurants are allowed to continue to operate throughout the country, but under reduced opening hours.

Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke found the bars to be particularly problematic and described them Brussels Times according to them as “real hotspots of infections” when restrictions on drinking alcohol may be forgotten.

In France restrictions on the restaurant industry extended this week to the country’s third-largest city, Lyon. Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced on Thursday that the bars will be closed for at least two weeks not only in Lyon but also in Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne.

The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus has increased in these areas, Veran explained, according to Reuters.

In Paris and Marseille in southern France, the bars had already closed. Coronavirus patients fill more than 30 percent of hospital locations in many of France’s largest cities.

Scotland is also trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus by closing restaurants. It ordered restaurants and bars closed for more than two weeks starting Friday night.

Elsewhere in the UK, there are more lenient restrictions and nutrition shops are allowed to be open until 10pm, says BBC.

Swedish continue to fight the coronavirus with its own, more lenient line of restraint than other countries. Restaurants are open normally, but safety margins must be observed.

In Stockholm, the authorities have made restaurants inspections and closed them if the rules were not followed.