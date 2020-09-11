Even the slightest phone call is a stressor for parents of students. Each time, they fear that their child’s school is calling them. Schools have received strict instructions: if a student shows signs suggesting contamination (more than 38 degrees of fever, runny nose) or if he has been in contact with a positive case, he must then stay at home and consult his doctor.

It is then up to the doctor to decide whether, in view of his state of health, the child should be screened or if it is not necessary. Health specialists find themselves overwhelmed by requests for tests from school leaders, who fear massive contamination in classrooms. For their part, the laboratories recall that they will not be able to do as many tests.

