Coronavirus Schools and kindergartens do not always inform parents about Korona exposures, practices vary in the Helsinki metropolitan area

The Vantaa teacher says that after the tracing of infections is congested, teachers do not even receive information about whether the absent child is quarantined or isolated.

Saako the principal or head of the kindergarten informs the families about the exposure in the school before the severely congested infection trace has time to contact the exposed ones?

The answer is yes, perhaps, depending on the situation and no.

In the metropolitan area, some schools and kindergartens have reported the matter before official quarantine regulations.

Some, on the other hand, do not tell us what the problem is because in Helsinki and Vantaa, tracking is currently operating with a long delay. For families, silence is justified by strict guidelines.

Helsinki the city’s director of education and training Liisa Pohjolainen acknowledges that there is indeed variegation in the way principals and managers operate. Some immediately inform as accurately as they can, others do nothing until the information officially comes from the epidemiological unit.

“The Epidemiological Unit is responsible for communication. But there have been situations where the school has been specifically told to be informed in advance. ”

The suspected exposure situations are different, as is how large a number of them are affected.

Some kindergartens and schools are afraid to be informed because sometimes contacting a school leads to misunderstandings. For example, families have not realized that prior information provided by a school is not yet an official order for quarantine.

The Nordic hopes that the congestion of the tracing will be eased soon. He promises clearer instructions for schools and kindergartens. And he doesn’t consider it a mistake if the school decides independently that the situation requires speed.

But why can’t a possible coronavirus infection be reported as simply and quickly as even the presence of lice or tapeworms?

The Nordic people say that they do not want to cause panic in the school of even a thousand students by telling the whole school about the infection immediately, if it turns out later that the number of exposed people will remain very small.

“In a crisis, we need to strike a balance between not causing unnecessary worry, but being able to deal with serious cases quickly,” he says.

In Vantaa director of basic education Ilkka Kalo says that there is a desire for information to be transparent, so that the protection of individuals with regard to health information is safeguarded.

The main responsibility for information lies with the Communicable Diseases Unit in Vantaa as well, but if the tracing is exceptionally slow, the school principals have done otherwise in consultation with the regional manager.

“We have communicated through the school as a precaution, for example, a day or two ahead of time,” Kalo says.

Thus, for example, guardians have been asked to keep pupils at home for one or two days as a precaution before the infectious disease unit becomes aware of all of whom are certain to be found to be exposed.

Vantaa resident the high school teacher says that the situation has worsened since the turn of the year in the sense that teachers also have to speculate for longer whether they are themselves in danger.

A lot of entries have begun to come to Wilma for the young people he teaches, stating that the young person has been transferred to distance education.

However, the teacher is no longer told whether the young person is in quarantine or isolation or whether there is an entry for anything that has happened on the school premises.

“I find this really stressful,” the teacher says.

He says that at school, especially those at risk themselves or those close to those at risk are in a difficult situation when information is not available. He also fears that pledging information will lead or has already led to many further infections.

Regional manager Merja Kuokka Vantaa says that the practice in schools should not have changed at the turn of the year. If the information about the pupil’s infection comes even from a parent, the principals immediately begin to trace those who may have been exposed using the instructions received from the Infectious Diseases Unit.

“The school immediately starts to find out carefully, for example, who is sitting next to whom. We are sure to play here. ”

All potentially exposed people should therefore be informed quickly, whether they are students or staff.

In Helsinki, Pohjolainen says that teachers throughout the school do not get accurate information about a particular pupil’s infection, but the people who taught the pupil should. After all, they are involved in the sense that it must be ascertained whether they themselves may have been exposed.

High schools are moving to distance learning next week, but still this week a significant proportion of primary school students in the Helsinki metropolitan area are in contact education.

In Helsinki, partial distance learning has already been introduced at Suutarila Primary School and Merilahti Primary School in Vuosaari. They have also been diagnosed with several infections.

The data published in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa on Wednesday on exposures in schools and kindergartens are otherwise extensively quarantined, but the reported number of infections is small.

However, in many places it is said that the tracing is still in progress, although some of the infections now reported are from the week before the ski holiday week, ie at worst they may have been more than two weeks.

Kindergartens Information delays in exposure situations were discussed a lot on Wednesday during Question Time at the Helsinki City Council. For example Mari Holopainen (green) considered the current situation unsustainable.

“Now we need the means to intervene in the supply chains. It is not possible to continue a situation where exposures are reported with a delay of a week, a couple. It has huge multiplier effects.”

Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs and Health Sanna Vesikansa (vihr) reassured by saying that the congestion of tracing will be relieved both by hiring nearly a hundred medical candidates for tracing work and by utilizing purchasing services. The assistance of the Defense Forces has also been considered.

Helsinki is now working to improve the flow of information through co-operation between schools, kindergartens and social and health services. “Fortunately, kindergarten children have had very few follow-on infections from exposures,” Vesikansa said.