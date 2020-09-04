While the start of the school year has just been completed, a place raises questions and concerns parents, teachers and children: canteens. In this place of gathering par excellence, all precautions are taken, as in a college in the Loire which welcomes 600 students every noon. The lunch break has been redesigned: you have to eat in less than two hours, put on hydroalcoholic gel, wear your mask.

“It requires questioning, it really requires reviewing the thing from A to Z, reorganizing the traffic. It’s a big pressure“, explains Hervé Maurin, chef. The staff must serve the children themselves. Social distancing is also applied and the tables disinfected between each service. A complicated situation to which everyone patiently lends themselves.”We will have to take stock at the end of the service“, believes Fabienne Lincet, principal of the college.