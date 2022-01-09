B.und Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) can no longer keep the promise of mandatory vaccination until March, according to a report. The reasons for this are the schedule of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, as well as complicated legal issues, as reported by the “Tagesspiegel” with reference to coalition groups. Scholz had said verbatim on ZDF at the end of November that a general vaccination requirement should apply to everyone in Germany by “beginning of March” at the latest.

Now there should initially be a comprehensive orientation debate in the Bundestag on January 26th or 27th. Because of Carnival, only one week of meetings is scheduled for February, so that a decision can be made in the week from March 14th at the earliest. Since the Federal Council, which has to approve, will not meet again until April 8, the project can only then be finally approved according to the current schedule, reported the “Tagesspiegel”.

“Bringing consultations to a conclusion in the 1st quarter”

Before the beginning of May, the compulsory vaccination can hardly come into force without special meetings. If, in addition, a central vaccination register with data on all vaccinated persons is to be set up to enforce the obligation, the obligation to vaccinate could not come into force until June, as the “Tagesspiegel” further explained.

Dirk Wiese, who is responsible for the mandatory vaccination project in the SPD parliamentary group, told the newspaper: “We should bring the deliberations in the Bundestag to a conclusion in the first quarter.” The first quarter ends at the end of March. That is a demanding schedule. With a view to possible delays, Wiese emphasized that the compulsory vaccination does not have a short-term effect anyway, but is “in perspective a precaution for the coming autumn and winter”.

In the coming week, the SPD parliamentary group will initially seek talks with members of the Ethics Council, the Federal Data Protection Commissioner and lawyers. “We want to have a thorough debate on important detailed questions, such as the need for a vaccination register,” said Weise.

The Union, on the other hand, is accused of delaying the project because of FDP concerns. On Friday after the Bund-Laender round on new corona measures, Scholz avoided all questions about whether he had to cash in on his promise and referred to the German Bundestag regarding the schedule.

The parliamentary group leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Britta Haßelmann, emphasized: “This is not an easy decision, it means a deep intervention.” In the parliamentary groups it must first be discussed what ideas there are. “And then we can hold the public debate in the Bundestag at the end of January,” said Haßelmann to the newspapers of the Funke media group. The question is “so relevant and extensive” that it needs “sound and very careful advice”. Hasselmann himself spoke out in favor of compulsory vaccination.