At a press conference, NRW Minister Karl-Josef Laumann spoke about serving alcohol at private celebrations in Corona times. He received negative comments on Twitter for this.

Private parties in particular have recently been the trigger for Corona * hotspots in Germany.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the cities of Hamm and Bielefeld caused a sensation.

NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann commented on the serving of alcohol.

Munich – The new corona infections * are also in Germany recently increased again. The number of corona cases in Germany is almost at a record level again, but the Robert Koch Institute has announced a gigantic study. Especially those north rhine-westphalia Cities of Hamm and Bielefeld caused a sensation.

In Bielefeld Thousands of people had to go into quarantine due to a family celebration. In Hamm a wedding was the trigger, the critical 7-day incidence value * in the city is still over 50. This means that in the last week over 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile there was NRW Minister of Health Karl-Josef-Laumann advice on private parties.

Coronavirus: Celebrations as a trigger for high numbers of infections – Laumann: “Not much against beer, but …”

At a press conference on Wednesday the Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), North Rhine-Westphalian Minister of Health, gave the citizens advice on the increased risk of infection Alcohol serving. He said, as can be seen on a video on Twitter, among other things, that he feels that happiness at celebrations is absolutely necessary. Still be “A certain discipline” appropriate. “As a Westphalian, if I were to organize something like this in the neighborhood, I wouldn’t object so much to beer, but maybe you can be a little more careful with the schnapps.”

Laumann can only imagine a general ban on alcohol in the event of a “diffuse” infection process, such as that “Bild” newspaper reported.

Coronavirus: Laumann reaps headwind for schnapps statement on Twitter – “Just drinking in the head. Bad”

It’s hailing on Twitter under one of the Videosthat the statement from CDU politicians Karl-Josef Laumann reflects some negative comments. For example, one user writes: “Just drinking in your head. Bad”. Another Twitter user asks with an attached winking emoji: “Has the Minister already been seated?” Furthermore, comments like: “As a Westphalian I can’t understand that now” or “Westphalian wisdom”.

On Twitter However, there is also a comment against the alcohol at parties. For example, a Twitter user asked the question, “why partying and being frisky should always include alcohol. If I always have to drink myself the party, it’s wrong anyway. “

Coronavirus in Germany: Current guidelines regarding private celebrations in NRW

Currently in North Rhine-Westphalia For private parties at home no participant limitation. If you want to celebrate weddings, christenings or birthdays away from home, you can do so with a maximum of 150 participants. The same number of participants applies to funerals. Celebrations outside of the apartment must include one at least three working days beforehand responsible person to be registered with the regulatory office. It has to be guest list be guided. From a value of 35 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, celebrations in public spaces are only allowed up to 50 participants. With 50 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants, there are only 25 guests.