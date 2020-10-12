Researchers have found that at 20 ° C the virus is “extremely resistant” to smooth surfaces, such as telephone screens, glass or even steel.

Knowledge is being refined on the lifespan of the coronavirus causing the Covid-19 pandemic, Sars-CoV-2. A study by the Australian National Science Agency (CSIRO), published Monday, October 12, shows that in a cool, dark environment, the virus was “extremely resistant” on smooth surfaces, such as phone screens. Australian researchers have found that at 20 ° C Sars-CoV-2 can survive for up to 28 days on glass, steel and polymer banknotes. This duration drops to 7 days at 30 ° C and 24 hours at 40 ° C.

On porous surfaces such as cotton, the virus survived less time, up to fourteen days at the lowest temperature and less than 16 hours at the highest. Compared to previous studies, which had shown that the coronavirus could survive for up to four days on non-porous surfaces, this time is “significantly longer”, according to Journal of Medical Virology.

This study made it possible to find traces of living virus capable of infecting cell cultures. “It doesn’t mean that this amount of virus could infect someone”, responded Trevor Drew, director of the Center for Disease Prevention, on ABC.

According to him, this research was carried out with fixed levels of the virus, probably corresponding to the peak of an infection, and in the absence of exposure to ultraviolet light which can quickly alter the virus. Humidity was kept at 50%, according to the study, because a rise in humidity is also bad for the virus.