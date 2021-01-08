The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, warned this Friday that the return of the boys to the classrooms in March, depends on the immediate implementation of measures to reverse the jump in coronavirus infections.

“If we want the boys and girls to return to the classroom in March, we have to be extremely careful today”, The national official conditioned during a press conference.

Cafiero made those statements shortly before the decree was published in which the national government asked the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires to limit the movement of people at night.

“Our country is advancing in its vaccination campaign to immunize the majority of Argentines and Argentines, but in the immediate future we have to take extreme care so that the season can continue and, also, so that the start of classes is in the month of March“Cafiero remarked.

The head of ministers raised it together with the Secretary for Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the Minister of Tourism, Matías Lammens.

On Thursday, in statements to Télam, the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, assured that vaccination against the coronavirus for teachers it will start in February with the second batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, which will arrive in the country in the coming weeks.

On March 15, 2020, it was decided to suspend face-to-face classes at all educational levels, in principle until the 31st of that month, but the rapid spread of the virus meant that this measure was extended throughout the year.

