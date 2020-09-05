Guest of France Inter, Olivier Bogillot, president of Sanofi France, explained that all the costs for the future vaccine under development developed by the Sanofi and GSK laboratories against the coronavirus were being measured.

Guest of France Inter on Saturday September 5, the president of Sanofi France Olivier Bogillot has promised a vaccine “less than ten euros a dose” against the coronavirus. This vaccine, developed by Sanofi and GSK laboratories, is currently under development.

The vaccine candidate is based on the recombinant protein technology that Sanofi used to produce one of these seasonal influenza vaccines and on an adjuvant developed by GSK.

This price of 10 euros is higher than that announced by a competing laboratory, the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, which suggests for its vaccine a price of 2.50 euros per dose. A price difference which, according to Olivier Bogillot, can be explained by the fact that Sanofi uses all its resources “internally”, his “own researchers and own factories” to develop and produce the vaccine, while AstraZeneca “has subcontracted production a lot”.

For Europe, the vaccine will be manufactured in Vitry-sur-Seine (Val-de-Marne). 100 million doses will be available for Europeans, 60 million for Great Britain and 300 million for the United States. “The French and Europeans will have the Sanofi vaccine at the same time as the American patients”, promised the president of Sanofi France.

The laboratory launched the human clinical trial for this candidate on Thursday vaccine against Covid-19. The two companies hope to be able to apply for approval in the first half of 2021 and have increased their production capacities to be able to produce up to 1 billion doses in 2021.