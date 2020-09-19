Less unpleasant than a swab in the nose, it will suffice to spit in a tube or have saliva taken from the inside of the cheek to be tested for Covid-19. The High Authority for Health (HAS) said yes to the use of saliva tests Friday, September 18, on the condition that they are carried out on symptomatic patients. “In people who have symptoms, their performance is sufficient to be acceptable”, explains Dominique Le Guludec, president of the HAS.

In contrast, in asymptomatic patients, saliva tests detect only one positive in four. They are therefore not recommended. Despite everything, the saliva method will make it easier to take samples. From now on, it is up to health insurance to decide on the reimbursement of saliva tests.

