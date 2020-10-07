Coronavirus Sales statistics for Helsinki bars reveal what time of day customers drink the most – Nightclub chain about restrictions: “This is what changes everything now”

HS shows the euros it received from the two chains and the percentages of evening and night returns.

End of the week brings with it new restrictions on the serving and opening hours of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The light will flash from Thursday across the kingdom no later than midnight at midnight, and restaurants will be closed at one o’clock.

Opening hours are limited due to the acceleration of the corona epidemic.

Over the weekend, opening hours will be further tightened in the provinces, where the epidemic is in an accelerating or spreading phase. There are five of these provinces: Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme and Ostrobothnia. Restaurants in these areas will have to stop selling alcohol at 10pm and close their doors at 11pm.

This is how Minister Krista Kiuru commented on the restrictions at Wednesday’s press conference:

New restrictions have brought the restaurant industry to the brink of despair. The two hours after midnight are significant for bars open more than midnight, for nightclubs they are crucial.

“Those two hours after midnight are most important to us. We have been open until five in the morning, but this is now changing everything, ”the country manager Sebastian Pinomaa Rekom Group says.

The company operates, for example, Heidi’s Bier Bars in Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Pori, Tampere and Turku. Helsinki’s Heidi’s Bier Bar is located on Yrjönkatu in Kamppi. In addition, the company runs the Butchers nightclub on Uudenmaankatu in Punavuori.

The percentages of the euros coming to the cash register delivered by Pinoma to HS clearly indicate when Rekom Group’s two Helsinki nightclubs will generate a return: between 24:00 and 02:00.

The percentages have been calculated from last Sunday for the two-week period, and from 9 p.m. to the light sign for the time from morning to night. The proportion after two hours after midnight is about 45 percent.

In Helsinki Among other things, the figures of Momentin Restaurants oy, which operates well-known “fish restaurants”, look back a little more comforting story from last Sunday for two weeks: at the end of the after-hours sale, the combined loss of the chain’s three different restaurants is about 18 percent.

The seafood restaurants include seven beer restaurants across Helsinki. The chain also owns other restaurants in the metropolitan area.

The chain supplied HS with hourly sales and customer numbers of three bars on different days of the week: Black Door, Vastaranta Kiiske and Kulmakippola.

The itemized euro figures for all 12 bars in the chain show that Momentin Restaurants’ best return is made during the week at around 9 pm and 11 pm, and on weekends the peak is one hour ahead at 9 pm.

Extracted country The 22nd light sign on the

“The loss is in the order of about 40 percent in terms of current customer flow. It’s probably a lot more, ”the restaurant manager Jan Karppanen A moment about Restaurants says.

For nightclubs, the blow is even tougher, potentially fatal for some companies. The threat of closures and bankruptcies has been raised in public, with 25,000 new unemployed immediately and between 80,000 and 120,000 in the longer term.

The industry will try to raise this concern on Thursday by holding a demonstration at the Citizens’ Market in Helsinki.

“At this point, our goal has been to avoid layoffs for as long as possible. Yes, we will try, ”says Sebastian Pinomaa, Country Manager of Rekom Group.

If customers arrive at a bar or nightclub earlier in the evening due to new restrictions, Pinomaa believes in “a small chance of reaching a plus-zero result”.

HS interviewed Pinomaa before the stricter open space restrictions in Uusimaa were announced on Wednesday.

“If there comes a comma of ten, then we’ll have to see if it’s worth trying at all.”

Managing director Teemu Lehto Momentin Group says the chain is about 10 percent behind normal turnover. An earlier beacon was dramatic for the company, he said.

According to him, the midnight drink would still have provided “some opportunity to do a viable business, even if it is difficult”.

The sign of the light of the evening means more dramatic consequences. He estimated before a government briefing that it could “lead to major layoffs”.

A change in customer behavior can now also be seen, Lehto estimates.

“Even a customer who has been used to coming to beer, for example, at nine in the evening, will not come when he knows that he will soon have to leave.”