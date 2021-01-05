Rwanda banned travel between its districts on Tuesday January 5 and extended the nighttime curfew for two more weeks due to a second wave of coronavirus infections. Rwanda, one of the first African countries to have imposed strict containment last year, in March, recorded in December alone half of the total deaths due to Covid (105) recorded in the country since the start of the epidemic. The day before, the Prime Minister’s office issued a press release announcing new measures taking effect from the 5th and for 15 days.

As of January 3, 2021: more than 2,800,000 cases of # COVID19 in Africa – with over 1,600,000 associated healings and 68,000 deaths reported. View the figures by country on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard for the African Region: https://t.co/OLDIVVIePA pic.twitter.com/HY2154SDfY – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) January 4, 2021

The nighttime curfew between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. is extended and all businesses must close at 6 p.m. All vehicles, public or private, are prohibited from entering or leaving Kigali, and from moving between the different districts. “Travel will only be permitted for medical reasons and for essential services. In addition, freight vehicles will continue to operate with a maximum of two people on board,” continues the text.

Tourism, a key source of foreign currency, remains permitted, but visitors, both local and foreign, must test negative for Covid-19 to travel around the country. Foreign tourists must already present a negative test to enter Rwanda, but also take a new one upon arrival, with a mandatory 24-hour quarantine pending results. The positivity rate of tests carried out in Rwanda fell from 0.5% in early November to 7.6% on January 4, with a total of 8 848 infections since the start of the epidemic. “The public must significantly reduce social interactions and limit movement to essential services “, the statement continued.

Since early December 2020, all gatherings and events – religious weddings, receptions, meetings and conferences – were banned. Bars and nightclubs have been closed since March. The government says it is in contact with vaccine manufacturers, Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca and American biotechnology company Moderna, with the aim of purchasing doses for the most vulnerable Rwandans.

According to statistics released by the police, up to 57 000 people were arrested for violating pandemic measures the week before and after Christmas, and nearly 1 000 vehicles were seized for non-compliance with the curfew.