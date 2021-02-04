Coronavirus Russian Sputnik V vaccine could be marketed in Finland as well – the insight of the vaccine developers explains its strong protective effect

Preliminary discussions have already taken place with the European Medicines Agency on a vaccine that provides strong immune protection.

Excellent The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has shown protective efficacy in the study, could also be granted a marketing authorization in Finland if its manufacturers apply to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“The approval process is the same for all vaccines. One should only ensure that all the required studies have been carried out in an appropriate manner, ”says Fimea, Head of the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Jukka Sallinen.

Vaccine manufacturers have already held preliminary discussions with the EMA on whether a marketing authorization assessment could be launched. A marketing authorization granted by the EMA is a precondition for the vaccine to be introduced in Finland.

“Discussions will examine whether the vaccine is eligible for marketing authorization.”

Sallinen believes that the Russian vaccine would also get an accelerated, rolling assessment in the EMA. It has so far taken a month or two from the start of the assessment to the approval of the marketing authorization. The Astra Zeneca vaccine took almost four months because there were not enough research results.

“ “The results were very good, but there is no custom of issuing permits based on publications.”

Director of the Vaccine Research Center, University of Tampere Mika Rämet sees no reason why the Russian vaccine could not be approved by the EMA.

“It’s well-founded and understandable that the vaccine works well. There is no doubt about that. ”

Russian vaccine developers recently released in the prestigious In The Lancet results from a phase III human experiment involving more than 20,000 subjects over the age of 18 years.

The protective effect of the vaccine was almost 92%, almost as good as that of the Pfizer and Biontech and Moderna vaccines and better than that of the Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines based on the same type of adenovirus technology.

The two-part vaccine worked equally effectively in all age groups, including those over 60 years of age.

“In effect, the effect goes in line with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It has another very good difference. The vaccine based on the carrier virus is better in terms of shelf life, ”says Rämet.

He considers the results not only excellent but also reliable.

“The great thing about Sputnik is that it uses different adenoviruses in the first dose and booster dose. It is therefore not surprising that it has a better protective effect than Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, ”says Rämet.

In Sputnik the genetic manufacturing instructions for the immune response-boosting coronavirus peak protein are introduced into human cells with the adenovirus carrier. In this method, there is a risk that the first dose of the vaccine will cause a defensive reaction against the adenovirus, with the body struggling with the second dose so that its effectiveness is reduced.

Researchers at the Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, came up with a way to work around the problem by using a different adenovirus carrier in a booster dose. The idea is therefore to avoid a possible immune reaction in the body to the first dose of the virus transporter.

However, it is not enough for the vaccine authorities to have the results of a study on the vaccine published in a scientific journal.

“The results were very good. But there is no custom of issuing permits based on publications. You have to be able to see all the results at your fingertips to get certainty about the details, ”says Fimean Sallinen.

When assessing the marketing authorization, it must also be ensured that, for example, the production sites comply with EU requirements and agree on how to control the quality of the batches.

The vaccine has already been given to people in Russia outside the trial since August. Manufacturer saysthat more than 50 countries are seeking to acquire it for themselves.

Although Sputnik would get a marketing authorization in Europe, but it might not be available quickly.

“My estimate of Sputnik’s production volume is 600 million this year. It will probably come against the limitation when procurement contracts have already been concluded with many countries. Although production is licensed in different countries, it is probably not possible to increase the production volume very quickly, ”Rämet estimates.

Even after the marketing authorization has been taken, a separate decision must be made to purchase the vaccine. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), Finland does not yet have a position on this.

“Finland forms a position on the basis of a marketing authorization. That process looks at safety, effectiveness and efficiency, as well as suitability for different age and other groups. Without this information, which is assessed by the licensing authority, it is difficult to take a position on the matter, ”STM’s Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila tells by email.

If the marketing authorization were to expire in the end, according to Sallinen, in principle, even a private health care company could obtain the vaccine on offer.