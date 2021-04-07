They were the only words that Alberto Fernández improvised this Wednesday afternoon during his speech at the Olivos Residence. In his message he was announcing the new restrictions on circulation with which the government seeks to contain the expansion of the coronavirus.

Despite the message being recorded, he skipped the script to thank “very especially the doctors, the health personnel and, very fundamentally, the Gamaleya Institute, which took particular care of the evolution of my disease,” he said.

As he knew Clarion, These words were dedicated to the Gamaleya institute, whose doctors and scientists are calling almost every day to the presidential environment to know the President’s State of Health, he knew Clarion from high sources of the presidency.

It happens that despite having been vaccinated with the two doses of Sputnik V but he was still infected with Covid 19. That is why he has been isolated since last Friday, the day he gave the news himself. Scientists at Gamaleya, the laboratory that produces the vaccine with the Russian Investment Fund, want to closely monitor the evolution of the patient, who was not infected with any of the new strains, as confirmed by the Presidency’s medical team.

On Monday, the 5th, it was Vladimir Putin who called the President to find out the President’s state of health, who in turn asked for more shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine, which continue to arrive but in much less quantity than agreed.

In the Presidency they denied Clarion bluntly versions that gave an account of an alleged “secret mission” of Putin to Argentina to monitor the health of the infected Alberto F.

They pointed out that the closest to that version were the calls received by the president of Gamaleya, many of which were not received by him but by his medical team.

Sputnik V, considered one of the most effective vaccines against Covid. There is talk of more than 91.4%. The spread that a president has been infected after being doubly vaccinated is very bad marketing for the drug.

Argentina is one of the few countries that embraced Sputnik from the beginning. And Alberto F. is the only one of the 18 presidents who was infected in the world while being vaccinated.

Look also