Coronavirus Russia recorded the highest number of infections in five months, with authorities trying to force people into vaccinations

The increase in infections is blamed on the coronavirus delta variant and the slow progress of vaccinations.

Russia reported a large number of coronavirus infections again on Friday, according to Reuters.

The country’s coronavir virus team said 20,393 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the country. That’s the highest daily rate since January 24th. Of the infections, 7,916 were found in the capital, Moscow.

A total of 5,409,088 infections have been detected in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Authorities according to 601 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the last 24 hours.

98 deaths were reported in both Moscow and St. Petersburg. A total of 132,064 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Russia.

In a separate federal statistic, the figure is even higher: it says there have been about 270,000 coronavirus-related deaths in Russia between April 2020 and April 2021.

Authorities have sought to force people to be vaccinated as infections increase this month.

As of Monday, Moscow authorities have ordered bars and restaurants to serve only people who have a QR code for a coronavirus vaccine, a disease they have had, or a recent negative test result.

In the past, more than 60 percent of service workers in Moscow were required to have a corona vaccine. For example, taxi drivers and restaurant workers are involved.

However, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this vaccination is also kind of voluntary.

“It’s voluntary because you can always get another job,” Peskov acknowledged.

On the ground however, there has also been a lack of vaccines in some places.

In Khabarovsk, eastern Russia, for example, local health authorities said vaccinations had to be suspended in two cities due to vaccine shortages.

The Kremlin said on Friday that vaccine shortages in Russia were also linked to storage difficulties, and promised that the shortcomings would be filled in the coming days.

Just over 20 million people out of Russia’s nearly 146 million inhabitants have received at least one dose of the vaccine.