The Minister of Health of Russia, Mikhail Murashko, announced this Saturday the beginning of the distribution among the population of the first batches of the single dose Sputnik Light vaccine (in fact it is component 1 of the scheme known so far), amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Moscow and a record number of deaths in the city of Saint Petersburg.

“The control phase and the first series of the Sputnik Light vaccine concluded yesterday they have been put into circulation civil, “said Murashko, who expects about 2.5 million doses to be available by the end of June.

The Sputnik Light is a single-dose version of the Sputnik V vaccine, which originally requires the administration of two doses 21 days apart for full immunization.

On the other hand, Russia has registered 21,665 new cases of covid-19 and 619 deaths associated with the disease in the last day, according to data this Saturday provided by the national operational center for the fight against coronavirus and collected by the official Russian news agency Sputnik.

Moscow registered 8,457 cases of coronavirus in the last hours and another 96 deaths. Photo: EFE

Meanwhile, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, regretted the current situation and confirmed that they are experiencing an increase in covid-19 infections.

“We are experiencing the pandemic again,” Sobianin stressed to the Rossiya 1 chain, where he affirmed that Moscow would have already ended the pandemic if “a new coronavirus mutation” had not appeared, referring to the Delta variant identified in India.

Moscow registered 8,457 cases in the last hours and another 96 deaths that are below the local record of deaths that Saint Petersburg has broken, with 107 deaths since Friday.

The total deaths from the pandemic in Russia is already 132,683, while 5.4 million patients were registered.

Meanwhile, concern is growing among local authorities about the slow vaccination rate in a country where only 11% of the population – out of 146 million people – completed their vaccination schedule, according to estimates collected by The Guardian.

Starting Monday, cafes and restaurants in Moscow will require vaccine QR codes for customers to be seated. Hospitals will turn away patients seeking non-emergency surgeries.

In addition, public spaces, including outdoor playgrounds, were closed, while the Government and service industries have set the goal of vaccinating in the coming days. 60% of its employees.

LGP