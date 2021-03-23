Coronavirus Ruotsalaislehti surveyed the backgrounds of those who died of coronary heart disease: A large proportion of people with a Finnish background stand out

According to the data, the biggest risk factor for coronary deaths is age. Only a plentiful prom of the dead, sixteen, were under 30 years old. The majority of those who died, 72 percent, were over 80 years of age.

Stockholm

Corona epidemic has struck in Sweden, especially the elderly, people with a foreign background and low-skilled and low-income people.

This is evident in the Swedish government newspaper On the mapping of Dagens Nyheter (DN), which has gone through almost all coronavirus – related deaths in Sweden.

The Swedish Public Health Agency, the Folkhälsomyndigheten, has recorded more than 13,200 deaths from the coronavirus during the epidemic. The agency’s statistics list as corona deaths all deaths that had received a positive sample in a corona test no more than 30 days before their death.

DN mapping has covered 11,906 deaths. At the beginning of March, the magazine asked the Social Welfare Board, the Swedish authority responsible for social and health care, to compile a list of people whose cause of death confirmed by a doctor is covid-19.

The Swedish Statistics Authority then combined the personal data of the deceased with information on people’s income, level of education and country of birth. The statistical authority collected the data at the request of the magazine, and the magazine did not have access to the personal data of individuals.

Information according to, the biggest risk factor for coronary deaths is age. Only a plentiful prom of the dead, sixteen, were under 30 years old. The majority of those who died, 72 percent, were over 80 years of age.

Gender is also shown in the death statistics. Male mortality was higher than female. When looking at people aged 60-69, for example, the mortality rate for men per 100,000 people was 87.2, while for women it was 32.6.

The impact of people’s income levels on mortality was significant, according to data compiled by DN. In the 50-64 age group, mortality was 280 percent higher for those earning less than SEK 10,000 (€ 980) per month than for those earning SEK 30,000-40,000 (€ 2,900-3,900) per month.

The coronary mortality rate of those with a foreign background is higher than that of those born in Sweden. In addition, those born in Finland stand out in this statistic.

In the statistics coronary mortality has been examined in the ten largest immigrant groups in Sweden. Corona mortality among those born in Finland was the second highest in the under-60 age group.

At the end of last summer, the coronary mortality rate of those born in Finland was the highest in Sweden.

Read more: The call for a runny nose was the last of the siblings – those born in Finland have the highest coronary mortality in Sweden, but why?

Public health epidemiologist Anton Lager says in an interview with DN that over – representation of a foreigner in deaths is explained by, among other things, cramped living conditions, previous illnesses, income, occupation and age.

“An explanatory factor is also believed to be the residential area,” he says, suggesting that in Stockholm, for example, people at multiple risk groups often live in the same areas.

Mortality statistics also show that mortality from foreigners has been lower during the second wave than during the first wave.

Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnellin according to DN, the survey shows that health care in the country is not sufficiently equitable.

“This has shown that we have a lot to do in Sweden in this respect.”

The number of new coronavirus infections in Sweden has turned slightly upwards in recent weeks. About 5,700 new infections were recorded last Thursday. However, the number of new coronary deaths has decreased as vaccinations for the elderly have progressed.