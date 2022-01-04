Coronavirus Rovaniemi Airport heavily congested – Finavia says congestion will continue as long as check-in slows down

The facilities at the airports are designed for faster transit, and it is not possible to stagger people’s arrival at the station, Finavia says.

On Sunday air passengers congested the departure terminal at Rovaniemi Airport.

Pictures taken from the scene show how people had crammed into a crowded hall without any knowledge of safety gaps. The matter was reported on Sunday first Evening paper.

Finavia’s Lapland Regional Director Jonna Pietilän according to sunday was the busiest day of the christmas season at lapland airports, and there were really a lot of passengers on the move. According to Pietilä, the corona pandemic and the measures required by it at check-in will slow down the passage of passengers through the departure terminal.

“At check-in, large-scale inspections of corona certificates are carried out at check-in. It is done manually, which takes a considerable amount of time, ”says Pietilä.

On Sunday A large number of flights departed from Rovaniemi Airport at the same times. According to Pietilä, major expansions have been made at Lapland’s airports, where, among other things, the number of check-in counters has been increased.

Thus, there would be capacity to receive large numbers of passengers, but according to Pietilä, corona measures will slow down the passage of people.

“When facilities are designed in such a way that the throughput takes a certain amount of time, and in this current situation it is tripled or quadrupled as a result of these inspections, it unfortunately causes such queuing situations,” says Pietilä.

Health security According to Pietilä, all passengers working at and handling the airport have a face mask. Safety distances can be difficult to maintain during congestion, which is why, according to Pietilä, there were also passengers flocking at the terminal on Sunday to help and guide Finavia’s staff.

According to Pietilä, additional space was opened for passengers waiting and queuing upstairs at the terminal during Sunday’s rush hour. The greatest human pressure still remained at check-in.

Pietilän according to air passengers, it would be a good idea to set aside enough time at the airport and arrive on time during pre-known peak days. These include ski holidays and Easter.

“As long as the coronary pandemic is a constant condition, and vaccination certificates are still checked manually, queues are created,” says Pietilä.

There is no way for airports to rhythmize the arrival of passengers at the airport so that people arrive in stages at different times. The airport is a public space that can be entered freely and the number of visitors cannot be limited.

People also cannot be turned away from the doors of the departure terminal.

“On Sunday, the queue just simply stretched out all the way. After all, it is not in anyone’s interest for people to stand in the cold. In Rovaniemi, there was about 15–18 degrees below zero on Sunday, ”says Pietilä.