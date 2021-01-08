D.he number of reported deaths related to the coronavirus has reached a new high. Within one day, the German health authorities reported 1188 new deaths to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), as can be seen from the RKI numbers from Friday morning. In addition, 31,849 new infections were reported. The previous high of 1,129 new deaths was reached on December 30th. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this contained 3500 late reports.

When interpreting the number of cases, it should also be noted that in the weeks around Christmas and the turn of the year fewer people probably went to a doctor, fewer samples were taken and fewer laboratory tests were carried out, according to the RKI. “This may have resulted in less pathogen evidence being reported to the responsible health authorities.”

The information for the seven-day incidence should also be assessed with caution – until reliable figures for seven individual days are available. The RKI assumes that the reporting data on the occurrence of the infection will not be reliable until the end of next week / beginning of the week after next, as it was said on request. According to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on January 17th, clarity about the infection process after the holidays is to be gained.

Differences between federal states are high

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 136.5 on Friday morning. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The differences between the federal states are enormous: Saxony had the highest incidences with 297.6 and Thuringia with 256.9. Bremen had the lowest value with 73.5.

The RKI has counted 1,866,887 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 38,795. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 1,494,100.

According to the RKI report on Thursday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.92 (previous day: 0.83). This means that 100 infected people infect 92 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides. The RKI emphasized that the R-value may be underestimated because of the delays.