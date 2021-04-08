D.he health authorities in Germany reported 20,407 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 306 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Thursday morning. However, the RKI assumes that fewer people will be tested around the Easter holidays, which leads to a lower number of reports to the health authorities. In addition, it could be that not all health authorities transmit data to the RKI every day.

Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 24,300 new infections and 201 new deaths within one day. The data give the Status of the RKI dashboard from 04.55 a.m. again, subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 105.7 nationwide on Thursday morning. The day before, the RKI gave this seven-day incidence as 110.1.

The RKI has counted 2,930,852 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,631,400. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 77,707.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.76 (previous day: 0.81) according to the RKI situation report from Wednesday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 76 more people. A lowering of the R-value could also be related to the Easter holidays, writes the RKI. “The values ​​can only be evaluated in a few days.”