I.In Germany, more than 13,700 new infections with the coronavirus were recorded within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday morning, citing information from the health authorities, 13,755 further cases of infection were recorded. The previous maximum values ​​were more than 30,000 cases. The total number of corona infections recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 1,640,858.

Since not all health authorities transmit data on the weekend, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower on Sundays and Mondays than on other days of the week. A good 22,700 new infections were reported last Sunday.

According to the RKI, 356 deaths from the pandemic were recorded within 24 hours. The total number of registered corona deaths in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 29,778. On Wednesday, the RKI announced a record high of 962 deaths.

Seven-day incidence decreased

The RKI put the number of people recovered from a corona infection in Germany at around 1,236,700. The so-called seven-day incidence on Sunday was 161.3. The day before it was 170.7. The value is the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants during this period.

The seven-day incidence is an essential measure for the imposition and relaxation of measures against the spread of the novel virus. The aim of the federal government is to reduce the incidence to below 50.

A tough lockdown has been in place across Germany since last Wednesday. Most of the shops are closed. The schools and daycare centers also largely closed. The measures are initially limited to January 10th. The federal and state governments are expected to discuss the next steps on January 5th.