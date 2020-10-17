D.he health authorities in Germany reported 7,830 new corona infections within one day, more than ever since the beginning of the pandemic. This comes from data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from Saturday morning. The day before, the highest value to date had been registered with 7334 new cases. In the past week, the RKI reported 4721 new infections on Saturday. The current values ​​are only partially comparable with those from spring, because significantly more tests are now being carried out and thus more infections are being discovered.

According to experts, the newly reported infections are an indication of how strong the virus was in society about a week ago because of the time between infection, test, result and report. That is why it takes some time before political measures can be reflected in the reporting figures.

According to the RKI, at least 356,387 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9767. That was 33 more than the previous day. It is estimated that there are about 290,000 recovered.

R value over 1.2

According to the management report on Friday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.22 in Germany (previous day: 1.08). This means that an infected person infects around 1.2 other people on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to the estimates, this value was 1.30 (previous day: 1.22). It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago.

Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus called for a nationwide line in the fight against the skyrocketing number of infections. “Everything else is not only causing great irritation in the population at the moment – it hinders a consistent, bundled action against Corona,” wrote the CDU politician in a letter to the members of the CDU and CSU available to the German Press Agency.

Avoid what is not necessary.

Brinkhaus wrote that in principle it stuck to the line that the Union parties would rely on personal responsibility and reason. This is especially true during a pandemic. What is not absolutely necessary – every celebration, every trip – should be avoided.

On Friday, the federal and state courts increasingly slowed down their steps to contain the corona pandemic. After the rulings against the bans on accommodation in Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony, the Berlin administrative court overturned the curfew in the capital. In the evening, the ban on lodging in Brandenburg was also stopped. Bavaria let it expire on Friday, Hesse is also planning to abolish it.