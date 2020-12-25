D.he German health authorities reported 25,533 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours on Christmas Eve. In addition, 412 deaths were recorded, as the RKI announced on Friday morning.

However, the numbers are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week. The RKI expected a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays.

The highest value is from a week ago

Last Friday, a high of 33,777 infections was recorded, but this included 3,500 late registrations. In addition, 813 deaths were reported at the time. The high of 952 deaths was reached last Wednesday (December 16).

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 188.8 on Friday. A high of 197.6 was reached on Tuesday.

The situation in Saxony is particularly problematic

Saxony achieved by far the highest value: There the seven-day incidence is 441.3, i.e. more than twice as high as the national average. Thuringia follows with a value of 320.6. The lowest value is recorded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 87.1.

The RKI has counted 1,612,648 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 29,182 as of Friday. According to estimates, around 1,206,200 are now considered recovered.

According to the RKI report on Thursday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.97 (previous day: 0.92). This means that 100 infected people infect 97 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.