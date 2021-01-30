I.In Germany, more than 12,000 new infections with the coronavirus were recorded within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning, citing information from the health authorities, a further 12,321 cases of infection were registered. The total number of detected infections with the novel coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 2,205,171.

According to the RKI, 794 deaths in connection with coronavirus infections were counted within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany increased to 56,546.

The RKI put the number of people recovered from a corona infection at around 1,911,800. The so-called seven-day incidence continued to decline and was 90.9 on Saturday. On Thursday, this value fell below the 100 mark for the first time in three months.

The seven-day incidence has been falling for weeks, reaching its highest level to date on December 22nd at 197.6. The seven-day incidence is the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants during this period. The aim of the federal government is to push the value below 50. According to a decision by the federal and state governments, the current hard corona lockdown throughout Germany will initially apply until February 14th.