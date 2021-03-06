The health authorities in Germany reported 9557 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 300 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI recorded 9762 new infections and 369 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 65.6 nationwide on Saturday morning – compared to the previous day (65.4) and last Saturday (63.8) a little bit higher.

The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it stagnated, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

Almost 2.5 million cases since the pandemic began

Four weeks ago, on January 6, the incidence had been 77. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,492,079 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,299,400. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 71,804.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.04 according to the RKI management report on Friday evening (previous day 0.99). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 104 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.