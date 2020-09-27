WORLD ON SUNDAY: Is there any cause for concern?

Lothar Wieler: At the moment everything seems to be under control. But the situation can change at any time. A certain dynamic can arise, then the number of cases can again increase exponentially. And you see it, yes it happens. In Israel, in Spain, in France. This virus is in the population. And if we give the virus the chance to infect too many people, things will become more dynamic again. Then the infection dynamics will increase and the other capacities will automatically be utilized.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Why do we currently have it under control?