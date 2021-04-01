Coronavirus Risk group 2 coroner vaccinations will start after Easter in Helsinki

Helsinki residents belonging to risk group 2 born in 1957–76 can book a vaccination time at koronarokotusaika.fi from Tuesday, April 6 at 4 p.m. Vaccination appointments for 65-69 year olds began on Wednesday.

In Helsinki vaccination after Easter for persons aged 45 to 64 years with a disease or condition predisposing to severe coronavirus disease.

Helsinki residents belonging to risk group 2 born in 1957–76 can book a vaccination time at koronarokotusaika.fi from Tuesday, April 6 at 4 p.m. Appointments will begin at 09 310 46300 on Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m.

Vaccinations are therefore started after Easter in the older age groups of risk group 2. Vaccination in patients under 45 years of age with a disease or condition predisposing to severe coronavirus disease will be announced at a later date.

Difficult Diseases or conditions predisposing to coronavirus disease include asthma requiring continuous medication, severe heart disease, including heart failure (other than hypertension alone), neurological disease or condition impaired respiratory severe sleep apnea, psychotic illness, and morbid obesity (body mass index greater than 40).

More detailed information on diseases predisposing to serious coronavirus disease and the groups now being vaccinated can be found at koronarokotus.hel.fi.

The right to vaccinate is checked at vaccination points from the Kanta service or the City of Helsinki’s patient information system. Vaccinations are given at Jätkäsaari, Messukeskus, Malmi and Myllypuro vaccination points.

The Helsinki Social and Health Service also sends a text message about vaccines. A text message is sent to people who are customers of social and health care because of their health. The text message will be sent on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vaccines are currently given in Helsinki without delay as soon as they are received. Vaccination appointments for 65-69 year olds began on Wednesday.

Coronary vaccinations for people aged 70 and over and their carers continue. 88% of people aged 80 and over have received their first vaccine in Helsinki. 85% of those aged 75-79 have received the vaccine and 62% of those aged 70-74.

Vaccination of people over the age of 16 and social and health care workers who are in high risk of serious coronavirus disease (risk group 1) due to their illness will also continue.

There are two different vaccines in use in Helsinki. At present, people aged 65 and over are given the primary vaccine for Astra Zeneca. The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine can be used to vaccinate people aged 16 years and older. Vaccinations are given in duplicate.

Vaccinations are given every 12 weeks as recommended by the National Institute for Health and Welfare. A second time for vaccination is given at the time of the first vaccination. The available vaccine cannot be selected.