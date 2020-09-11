A general re-containment “would be more dangerous”, assures franceinfo on Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general delegate of the National Union of Establishments and Private Residences for the Elderly (SYNERPA).

The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases has prompted the city of Nice to suspend visits to municipal nursing homes. Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general delegate of the National Syndicate of Private Establishments and Residences for the Elderly (SYNERPA), said Friday September 11 on franceinfo the opposition of retirement homes to a possible re-containment in nursing homes. “The professionals we represent to date are not asking for either a re-containment or a suspension of general visits”, she said.

On the other hand, they claim to be a priority in the government’s testing policy. “We refuse to be in the priorities 2. We demand to be in the priorities 1”, she asks for quick access to tests after the detection of a proven case.

franceinfo: Are you planning to re-contain the nursing homes?

Florence Arnaiz-Maumé: The professionals that we represent, to date, are not asking for either a re-containment or a suspension of general visits. Of course, the virus is circulating again. We have an upsurge, but for now, we are mostly asymptomatic or little symptomatic. It could change. But at this stage, we are still there and therefore we consider that we can still do the work now, including protection, by maintaining family visits. We could frame them in their schedules, but from there to suspending them on all nursing homes, that is not what we are asking.

What are you asking?

What we are asking for is a case-by-case re-containment. When we detect a Covid-19 resident because he has been tested, the time indeed to test everyone and to have the results, and well in that moment, yes, it is possible for us that the management wants reconfigure all or part of the establishment. In that case, we encourage it if they think it’s necessary, but otherwise no blanket re-containment for us.

Could a new re-containment be very difficult for residents and their families?

We believe it would be more dangerous. It would be a bad signal to families. Families were really upset by the March-April lockdown. And for us, as long as we can hold on like this, if I may say so, well, we want to continue to live open establishments. Now, that implies that families and outside visitors really respect barrier gestures. Still too many families do not respect them enough.

Are you satisfied with your access to the tests?

The real decision to be made and which the defense council should take today is to put EHPADs back at the heart of the system by making them totally priority when they have a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the nursing home. . What we absolutely regret is that when we have a real case in the nursing home, it is not a contact case, it is a real proven case, it takes us about 10 days to test everyone , residents and employees, and to have the results. In 10 days, the Covid-19 in the nursing home can create tensions, even tragedies. There is a testing policy that came out a few days ago, which sets priorities. We are not in the priorities 1. We are in the priorities 2. We refuse to be in the priorities 2. We demand to be in the priorities 1. An Ehpad which detects a case must be able to immediately start its testing procedure for all residents and employees.