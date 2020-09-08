In the intensive care unit of the Timone hospital in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), there were no more Covid patients three weeks ago. Today, they are eight, of the 10 beds in the service. “The evolution is exponential. If it had been linear and contained, with entries and exits, because we have made a lot of progress in the care of these patients, we would not have been worried. But here we see an exponential evolution which can lead to a saturation of our system “, explains Monday morning Lionel Velly, Covid-19 resuscitation coordinator at the Marseille hospital of La Timone.

In the Bouches-du-Rhône, beds are becoming increasingly rare. Especially since intensive care units also welcome many non-Covid patients. Nationally, other indicators confirm that the situation is increasingly tense. The number of hospitalizations is constantly increasing. This is a clear increase, but to be put into perspective when we look at the peak of the epidemic. However, the curve will not be reversed in the coming days, because the contaminations identified this week, on the increase, are possible hospitalizations in two weeks.