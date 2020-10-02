Resuscitation services have been on the front line since March to face the Covid-19 pandemic. While the first wave proved exhausting for them, the current rebound gives them little breathing space. In total, the Hexagon has 5,058 intensive care beds. A figure that Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, said he could double, if necessary, Thursday 1er October evening.

“If the situation requires it, 12,000 resuscitation beds could be available in our country to accommodate more than twice as many patients.“, declared the minister. An announcement which should reassure the intensive care units since the latter had to accommodate 7,148 patients during the peak of the epidemic last spring. However, another problem also tends to arise: the lack of ‘nurses to ensure an optimal care service.

