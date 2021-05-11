Coronavirus Restrictions will be eased in the SME region: children’s outdoor activities will be opened and those born in 1955 will have access to swimming pools

Helsinki meets only one of the criteria for the spread phase, the incidence rate. According to Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Coalition Party), the vaccination appointment for 40-45-year-olds will open next week.

The metropolitan area on Tuesday, the corona coordination group decided on various deregulation measures starting on 17 may.

The city announced the lifting of restrictions on Tuesday night. Also the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) addressed them at his press conference.

Restrictions will be lifted, especially for outdoor hobbies. Outdoor competitions related to children’s and young people’s hobbies will be possible for those born in 2001 and younger. The potential audience for the Games will be decided separately by the regional government agency.

In addition, night camp activities for children and young people are limited.

“Activities must follow health safety guidelines for hobby activities,” the city press release states.

Outdoor activities for adults are also limited in the second half of May.

Swimming pools will be open to a limited extent for those born in 1955 and older from 17 May. Of the city’s swimming pools, the swimming pools of Itäkeskus and Pirkkola and the swimming pools of Urheiluhallit oy, Mäkelänrinne and Vuosaari, will open their doors.

To avoid congestion, access to the halls is staggered if necessary. In changing rooms, every other locker is disabled to ensure adequate distances. The saunas in the swimming pools are open, but the gyms are closed for the time being.

Changes is also coming to the constraints of gathering private events. An earlier recommendation was that no private events be held at all. Now the recommendation will be raised to a maximum of six people.

Vapaavuori pointed out that the incidence rate is still too high in Helsinki.

“Let it be that we only meet one of the criteria for the spread phase. That criterion is the incidence rate, ”he said.

“The incidence rate is currently 71. Its highest number has been over 400. So it has come down right.”

The Corona Coordination Group also decided that high school student parties will be held for high school graduates as a local implementation. However, the party is not admitted to the party, but can be watched via video broadcast from home.

The size of the available space determines the maximum number of graduates participating in the celebration at a time. Spring and summer graduation parties at home or in other private spaces should be organized primarily outdoors and in accordance with the current recommendations for the number of people at private events and other instructions for the safe organization of events.

Free mountain at the press conference spiked the government and other parties dealing with interest rate restrictions.

“The city’s ungrateful task is to use total judgment in the exit strategy, as no one else in this country does. It can be a legitimate confusion, as decisions are made in many different places, not only at the city level but also at the level of the regional government agency and the government. ”

Vapaavuori says that he understands that the desire to open up services is great for many. He wants to avoid conveying the message that the epidemic would be over if services were opened more widely.

According to Vapaavuori, the vaccination appointment for 40-45-year-olds will open next week.

At present, more than 208,000 Helsinki residents have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Vapaavuori described the vaccine coverage of the elderly as “very good”. More than 90 percent of people aged 75 and older have received the vaccine.