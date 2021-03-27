Coronavirus Restrictions on movement emphasize a “middle-class undertone,” says loneliness researcher

Restrictions on free movement could hit the lonely and vulnerable. Now we should not look at the long-lasting isolation situation only from our own perspective, say researchers who are familiar with loneliness.

Can three-week restriction on free movement be too much for some? The government has now submitted to Parliament a bill to ban residents of the worst Korona areas from anything other than absolutely necessary movement.

All social contacts should be kept to a minimum. This requirement can be particularly acute for lonely and otherwise vulnerable people, such as the government itself has assessed.

Restrictions on movement interfere with the constitutional right to free movement. However, the government considers the intended restrictions necessary to break the coronavirus epidemic. Restrictions would be introduced in the most serious disease areas, which are currently the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku. The proposed law should be in force until 14 May.

Basically everything movement would be restricted temporarily – although there are a total of 13 exceptions. According to them, outdoor activities for recreation or fitness would be allowed in the company of members of the same household or up to two outsiders.

But not everyone has the opportunity to do so if there are simply no loved ones.

“Restrictions don’t seem to affect everyone equally. The worst thing is to ignore the fact that for some people the situation is causing anxiety, ”says Professor of Developmental Psychology Niina Junttila From the University of Turku.

Junttila has focused on the study of loneliness, externality and psychosocial well-being.

In numerous According to Junttila, the exceptions to the restrictions emphasize the undertone that favors middle-class people with families. The question, then, is whether the restrictions will ultimately change the lives of those with an established close circle, the opportunity to work remotely, and permanent leisure housing. You can also move in nature.

“It’s certainly unintentional, because many decision-makers live in such an established situation, and things are easiest to think through in their own lives,” Junttila says.

Professor Niina Junttila­

This is not just about three weeks. Many people living alone or in some vulnerable position have lived in isolation for more than a year.

The corona era has increased the loneliness of Finns. With the Finnish Red Cross Economic Research commissioned a study in Februarythat every third Finn suffers from loneliness, while previously one in five was lonely. The same has been seen in the Central Mental Health Association.

Loneliness has increased, especially for people over the age of 65, living alone, on low incomes and out of work.

Junttila says he is surprised that the exceptions formulated by the government do not take very well into account the perspectives of those living alone or even students.

“This is no longer just an coronary crisis but a loneliness and mental health crisis,” says Junttila.

Government however, has not ignored the situation of young people at risk of exclusion, the lonely or otherwise vulnerable and the disabled. The government’s proposal specifically mentions that restrictions on movement can lead to dissatisfaction, loneliness and an increase in mental health problems.

Junttila also adds these to the effects of isolation: the immune defense is weakened, the risk of premature death increases, and long-term isolation in young people, for example, can begin to affect thought patterns. There will be an experience of inequality, anger and curling up in your own self.

“The feeling that we are not facing affects the brain as well as physical pain. This creates a fight or flight reaction. Some fight but others run away and curl up. ”

Year then in the early stages of the corona pandemic, the tsunami talks were in place from Junttila. Now they may begin to feel unfair to those concerned about the situation. There may come the idea that now three weeks and what if then comes another three weeks and then the next.

This could be because it is planned to be able to extend movement restrictions for three-week periods. Therefore, Junttila thinks that no one needs to transcend themselves now.

“You don’t have to be superhuman but you can see together that we’re coming to the same boat, but we’re coming to it from very different sides.”

A similar message is held by another recognized loner scholar Juho Saare. Saari’s idea, Dean of the Social Sciences and Professor of Social and Health Policy, is that we are now trying to handle the situation with a group.

According to Saari, the three-week deadline can also be seen as an opportunity to adapt to the situation. Restrictions on movement are, in the end, a smaller nuisance for him compared to the fact that the corona pandemic would have time to spread throughout Finnish society.

Dean, Professor Juho Saari­

“Let’s still pull this last kilometer and drive across the bridge together,” Saari says.

Their, who have their own situation under control, according to Saari, it would be important to keep an eye on the lonely circle of acquaintances. Note that there is probably someone known who is waiting to call. And that you could talk about something other than a corona. Draws attention to happy things.

It should be understood that for some people, the restrictions feel bad and give them room to tell that the situation is haunting, Junttila says.

“One should not look at the limitations only from one’s own perspective but not underestimate the feeling of anxiety experienced by some,” he adds.

One the way to survive is to try to choose what kind of story you tell yourself about the situation. According to Saari, the future looks much gloomier if you tell yourself that the corona situation will continue indefinitely. The alternative is to think that this effort will be overcome.

“Now it is time to think about what these restrictions are aimed at and not how they are being circumvented. What matters is not the situation, but what we believe in after the situation, ”says Saari.