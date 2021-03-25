Coronavirus Restrictions on mobility are intended to address private encounters: “The aim is to isolate people in small communities”

Finland’s vaccination program is advancing the fastest in the EU, but it is not enough to control the disease, the authorities said in a review of the THL and STM’s coronavirus epidemic.

Vaccination program progression is not sufficient to control the incidence of coronavirus disease, and further restrictions are needed to counter the threat of a sudden deterioration in medical and intensive care.

This was the view of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) on Thursday in the coronavirus epidemic progress report, which also addressed: restrictions on movement planned by the government.

“Although the vaccination program is progressing rapidly, the incidence of the disease and the rapid growth of the epidemic will not be controlled for some time, even if vaccinated with a regional emphasis,” THL chief physician Taneli Puumalainen said.

THL announced on Thursday that 726 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Finland. The highest number of infections was found in Helsinki, 228.

The highest number of infections is still found in the young adult age group, as well as in slightly older working-age adults but also in young people.

“These are the age groups to which new measures must be able to be targeted,” Puumalainen said.

According to Puumalainen, THL’s view is that additional restrictions are needed to combat the threat of a sudden deterioration in the medical and intensive care situation.

According to forecasts, the need for hospital care will increase for a long time to come.

Nationwide The communicable disease situation is distributed in such a way that the highest incidence rates are concentrated in southern Finland and southwestern Finland. In Helsinki, Turku and Vantaa, the incidence is now more than 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, with the virus transformations, the situation may suddenly deteriorate in other areas as well, said STM’s Strategy Director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki.

STM’s Strategy Director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki at a press conference on the coronavirus situation at STM and THL on Thursday.­

Although the worst growth of the epidemic has slowed, the figures are too high. At the weekly level, there have been approximately as many infections as in the previous week. Tests have been performed in 150,000 weeks, of which 3.2 percent have been positive.

However, infection chains and tracing work well. Nationwide, 68 percent of the sources of infection are currently identifiable. However, there has been a slump here last week, which we are worried about, Voipio-Pulkki said.

“When there is a lot of uncontrolled virus in the population, the precise boundaries and the chain of tracing, testing and isolation no longer work, but you have to catch the infections that happen in people’s everyday lives,” Voipio-Pulkki said.

The greater part Infections occur in private events, the number of which, according to Voipio-Pulk, must be reduced. In workplaces such as construction sites and industry, infections have clearly decreased in recent weeks through various measures.

Movement restrictions are, he says, the only way to address the encounters and situations that take place in people’s details.

“Their purpose is to isolate people into small communities whose connections to each other are as limited as possible,” Voipio-Pulkki emphasized.

Finland is at the forefront of the EU population with the first dose of vaccine, despite the fact that vaccination with Astra Zeneca was discontinued for a week.

Vaccinations have progressed in many places to those over 70 years of age, and vaccines classified as rickshaws are also vaccinated because of their illness.

After that, the most medically justified group to continue vaccinations would be 60-70 years old, said Puumalainen. There is also pressure to continue vaccinations in social and health care.

Yesterday, THL announced that vaccinations with Astra Zeneca vaccine may be extended to those over 65 years of age starting Monday next week.

Those who receive their first dose of Astra Zeneca should receive their second dose by the end of April. By then, the risks of the vaccine have also been assessed in a younger group, Puumalainen said.