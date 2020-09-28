Coronavirus Restrictions are promised for restaurants again – The city’s means to help Helsinki’s restaurants are limited, says Mayor Vapaavuori

According to Mayor Jan Vapaavuori, at least so far, the restaurants have not asked for discounts on terrace permit fees for October, even though the warm weather seems to be continuing.

Helsinki the city is considering how it could help restaurants as the government soon limits restaurant drinking and reopening hours.

“We are currently discussing with entrepreneurs in the field which things they thought worked in the spring and summer,” the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (kok) says.

The means are limited. At least no direct subsidies from the city are promised, as EU state aid regulations will be met. According to Vapaavuori, supporting private companies is not, in principle, part of the city’s industry.

“And even if the aid were to be granted, it would have to be carefully matched to the state aid for each company. The same costs cannot be supported twice. “

The city’s help would therefore be to relax the permits that are subject to the city’s permits and decision-making power.

“When we asked the people of the Chamber of Commerce in the spring what concrete means we could have, there weren’t many of them,” Vapaavuori says.

In the spring, Helsinki did not ask for rent for three months from companies that had closed and had to close down. According to Vapaavuori, rent reductions are not possible now due to the state aid provision.

Government restrictions on restaurants due to the worsening coronavirus situation are due to be decided on Tuesday.

According to Helsingin Sanomat’s information, the Board’s deliberations have focused on two times of the light signal, 24 o’clock and one o’clock at night.

The blackmail is intended to address nightclubs in particular, but restrictions cannot be imposed according to the type of restaurant. Therefore, opening and drinking times are practically the only way.

At the moment, it also seems that the new restrictions would not come into force very immediately, but would give restaurants some time to react to the new regulations.

Read more: HS data: The government is debating whether restaurants should close at 24 or one at night

Restaurant industry CEO of Mara, an advocacy organization Timo Lappi told HS on Friday that the new restrictions would be a severe blow to an industry already in crisis, leading to unemployment and bankruptcies.

According to him, nightclubs have also found the accusing finger pointing in the wrong direction.

“If the activities of nightclubs are now restricted, the celebration will move more to where there is no responsible organizer and no supervision in place,” Lapland said.

Read more: “Now you could be at home one weekend instead of dancing,” Husin’s Lasse Lehtonen says –

Mayor Vapaavuori does not want to take a position on behalf of Helsinki on restrictions.

“It is the job of the state. The only thing I want to say is that decisions take into account all angles of entry, health security and the economy. It would be good if the decisions were as clear as possible. ”

In spring The City of Helsinki provided relief for, among other things, erecting terraces and paying for terrace permits.

All entrepreneurs who applied for terrace permits for areas managed by the city received a rental exemption from terrace permits in April, May and June, says the head of the Urban Environment Area Use and Control Unit. Antti Mäkinen.

In fine weather, at least last weekend, the terraces still showed crowds. So could restaurants get relief from patio permits in October as compensation for new restrictions?

According to Mäkinen, there are no more promises for terrace rent.

Vapaavuori, on the other hand, replies that there has been no talk of easing terrace fees by October, as restaurants have not asked about it.

“But I would say we strive to come up with restaurants as well as possible within the city limits.”

The giant terrace of Senate Square, which aroused admiration and criticism, was demolished on the last day of August.­

In the city there are two passes to the terrace. The summer season is from April to the end of October, the winter season from November to the end of March.

In the summer season, the price of a terrace permit in zone 1 is EUR 12.23 per square meter and in zone 2 EUR 9.18 per square meter.

“The very center, ie the pedestrian center, is a more expensive zone and everything else is a cheaper zone,” says Mäkinen.

In the winter season the fee is half the prices in the summer season.

Helsinki The restaurant Ukko-Munkki, located in Munkkiniemi, has only applied for a terrace permit for the summer season.

If these prices were still eased, the entrepreneur would not mind, but the length of the season has already been decided in advance.

“We will keep the terrace open in October for as long as the weather allows,” he says Minna Malinen.

Malinen says that the permit fee for the smaller terrace paid by Ukko-Munk to the city is less than 1,700 euros per month and for the larger terrace about 6,800 euros per month.

“I think it would have been good to keep the sale at the end of the year until ten o’clock in the evening and the restaurants close at 11 in the evening, so all the adjustments would have been avoided,” says Malinen.

“Most of the infections have come from nightclubs,” says Malinen.

Restaurants wanted to set up terraces in Helsinki more often than usual this year. Many also wanted to expand their terrace.

“Not all of the plans came true, and some of the entrepreneurs withdrew from their plans, but a lot of new ones came as well,” says Mäkinen.

The background was influenced by the government’s interest rate restrictions. With restaurants in the beginning of June were allowed to open two-month lockout traces its doors to anything other than picking up pick-up food, was only allowed to take in about half of the normal number of customers indoors. The outdoor areas and terraces were not subject to the customer limit.

According to Mäkinen, some entrepreneurs have already applied for a terrace permit until the end of the summer season, but there are also those who have applied for a permit only by the end of September, for example.

“When it’s a warm autumn and several warm days behind, there may be interest in continuing in October,” says Mäkinen.

All the terraces don’t go to the entrepreneur’s wallet. Mäkinen reminds that in front of the store, a small, 80-centimeter-wide street space can be used free of charge by simply notifying the city.

In practice, these are often wall-mounted chairs and small tables.

If you want to sell alcohol in this 80-centimeter area, a written consent from the city to the regional government agency is required for a liquor license.

“Some restaurant entrepreneurs will reduce the size of the terrace to 80 cents for the winter season. No rent is charged for it, ”says Mäkinen.