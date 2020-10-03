All over France, restaurant owners resonated their pots and pans on Friday, October 2 to oppose the threat of closing their establishments. “We stress because we tell ourselves that overnight, we may not be going to work. We just expect clear, crisp and precise answers“, says Sabrina Oudjedi, waitress in Paris.

Trade unions have proposed a series of additional health measures to avoid the shutdown. As for example, the establishment of a reminder book that would keep customer contacts in the event of a positive case in the establishment. They also proposed the restriction of the number of people seated at the same table to eight people, against ten currently, or the compulsory payment of the bill at the table.

