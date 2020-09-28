A last drink. In Pointe-à-Pitre Sunday September 27, Guadeloupeans came to enjoy the bars before a closure of at least two weeks. “It is not only in restaurants that the virus is roaming, laments a restaurant owner. It is incomprehensible to me”. In the Bouches-du-Rhône, Aix-en-Provence or Marseille, bars and restaurants are subject to the same regime to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. 5,000 establishments therefore closed their doors on Sunday 27 September.

Some fear that this shutdown will be further extended thereafter, as had been the case at the time of confinement. “We are on the front line once again, for this second wave of semi-confinement. I am sickened, but what do you want us to do?”, Laments Malko Lora-Runco, director of the “Exit Café”. Some restaurateurs now want to organize actions and rallies to express their anger.