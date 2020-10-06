Following the new health measures announced on Monday, October 5, bars in the capital will have to close for at least 15 days, from Tuesday, October 6. For their part, the restaurateurs are relieved. Their businesses will be able to remain open without time limits. “We must stop infantilizing the French. Tomorrow if you go to an establishment that does not respect barrier gestures, that you do not feel safe to us, you are a responsible adult, you get up and you go “, explains Stéphane Manigold, restaurateur and spokesperson for the collective “let’s stay open”.

Restaurants are subject to a new protocol. The tables should be spaced at least one meter apart, only six people can sit at the table at the same time. Finally, it will be mandatory to take the contact details of customers for possible tracing, payment at the table and the mask remains mandatory at all times, except when eating. Customers are ready to comply: “If you have to leave your name to possibly identify contact cases, we will be happy to do so. If restaurants in France remain open”, explains a consumer.

The JT

The other subjects of the news