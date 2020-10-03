AT Paris, Bordeaux (Gironde) or Lyon (Rhône), Friday October 2, in front of their establishments, restaurateurs made their pots resonate to oppose the threat of closure to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. “We stress because we tell ourselves that it may be that overnight we can no longer work. We just expect clear, crisp and precise answers“, explains Sabrina Oudjedi, waitress in Paris.

On Friday afternoon, labor organizations proposed a series of additional health measures to avoid the closure. For example, the establishment of a reminder book that would keep customer contacts in the event of a positive case in the establishment. They also proposed the restriction of the number of people seated at the same table to eight people, against ten currently, or the compulsory payment of the bill at the table. The High Council for Public Health is due to give its opinion on these new measures in the coming days.

