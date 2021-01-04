Coronavirus Residents of nursing homes are being vaccinated in Helsinki, the next ones are the elderly and those at risk due to illness.

About 2,000 people are scheduled to be vaccinated in Helsinki this week.

In Helsinki it is planned to start distributing coronary vaccines not only to health care professionals but also to residents of nursing homes.

Last week, less than a thousand of the city’s health care professionals received the vaccine, according to a bulletin from the City of Helsinki’s Social and Health Services Department. Next, vaccination will be extended to residents of the four senior centers. About 2,000 people are scheduled to be vaccinated this week.

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki for Social Affairs and Health Sanna Vesikansa (green) said message service on Twitter on Monday morning that the first vaccinations for senior center residents will begin as early as Monday.

Director of Helsinki Health and Substance Abuse Services Leena Turpeinen estimates in the release that vaccinations for health care personnel dealing with coronary patients, nursing home workers and residents, and other social and health care personnel identified as critical will take at least January.

“After this, vaccinations will be started for the elderly and people who are prone to severe coronary heart disease due to their illness,” Turpeinen says in a press release.

According to Turpeinen, vaccines are given “as soon as they are received”.

There are about 4,400 people receiving round-the-clock care services in Helsinki. Of these, 2,300 people live in the city’s senior centers and 2,100 in shopping services. There are ten senior centers in total.

Between 6,000 and 7,000 people had been vaccinated across the country by Sunday. The National Institute for Health and Welfare aims to distribute vaccines evenly across Finland. This and next week, both are promised 50,000 doses of vaccine.