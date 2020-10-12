Scientists at a clinic in the USA have gained new insights into the coronavirus and Covid-19: These symptoms can occur with corona.

The novel Coronavirus * is currently the subject of many studies.

* is currently the subject of many studies. Researchers from the USA could now have more symptoms of the disease Covid-19 * to confirm.

could now have more symptoms of the disease * to confirm. Corona symptoms can affect the whole body – including the brain.

Munich / Chicago (USA) – corona with a flu equate, that probably does not do as well as anyone anymore. How far-reaching are the symptoms of novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 but no one could have imagined at the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus and Covid-19: Symptoms and the course of the disease are individual

The virus is not only contagious, but also triggers the new disease “Covid-19” out. The course of the disease develops individually and can range from mild to severe Symptoms include everything. Leading scientists and health institutions, such as this Robert Koch Institute (RKI), speak of either none or limited of the population immunity against the novel virus too.

In addition, a lack of knowledge about the virus and complicates the resulting illness. An assessment of possible long-term consequences is also difficult under this condition. It has long been assumed that corona not only affects the lungs, but also the heart, nervous system and muscles. The following Covid-19 symptoms are recorded in Germany according to the RKI * via the registration data:

to cough 45 percent fever 38 percent sniff 20 percent Disorders of the sense of smell and / or taste 15 percent Pneumonia (inflammation of the lung tissue) 3 percent

Video: flu or Covid-19? You need to watch out for these symptoms

Covid-19: Neurological effects of corona examined in over 500 patients

New research now provides evidence that confirms some of these fears. Scientist of Northwestern Memorial Hospitals in Chicago (USA) examined in a study the possible neurological effects of Coronavirus. More than 500 hospitalized patients served as the basis for the investigation Covid-19 patients. In 82 percent of patients, neurological symptoms also developed in the course of the disease.

Igor Koralnik, doctor and specialist in neurological infections, is part of this research group. He notes that the carried out study “The first of its kind in the United States”. Koralnik also provides the following Symptoms of the nervous system and muscles before:

Muscle aches 44.8 percent a headache 37.7 percent Encephalopathy 31.8 percent dizziness 29.7 percent Disorder of the sense of taste 15.9 percent Disturbance of the sense of smell 11.4 percent

Corona study from the USA confirms bad suspicion – encephalopathy “particularly serious”

Just that Encephalopathy is regarded by the scientists as “particularly serious”. This assessment is also supported by the numbers of the study: only about 32 percent of the Covid-19 patients With Encephalopathy were able to take care of themselves independently after discharge from the hospital.

What is encephalopathy?

Encephalopathy is a collective term for pathological processes in the brain that affect the whole brain.

that affect the whole brain. The functional processes in the brain are through external influences disturbed (e.g. poisoning, viruses, prions or high blood pressure).

disturbed (e.g. poisoning, viruses, prions or high blood pressure). A complete Healing the disease is often, but not necessarily, possible with an early diagnosis.

the disease is often, but not necessarily, possible with an early diagnosis. Long-term damage can include cognitive disorders.

According to the results of the study, the mortality rate in patients with this additional neurological disease was almost 20 percent higher (21.7 percent) than in the Corona patients without encephalopathy (3.2 percent).