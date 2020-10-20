Coronavirus Researchers at the University of Helsinki tell in Science why the coronavirus is spreading so fast and how it could be stopped

The virus found another key inside the cell.

New the coronavirus resembles a sea urchin. Using its spikes, the virus invades human cells and causes infection.

To date, it is known that a portion of the peak binds to the cell surface ace-2 receptor. Now, two new studies in the prestigious journal Science show that the spike has another key inside the cell. It seems to make the virus particularly fierce.

The newly discovered key binds to another cell surface receptor, neuropilin.

“When a cell has both receptors, the virus achieves its greatest infectivity,” says a viral researcher at the University of Helsinki. Giuseppe Balistreri.

He led the other who made the discovery an international group of dozens of researchers from Finland, Estonia, Germany, Switzerland and Australia.

The discovery may help develop drug treatments and vaccines for the disease. In addition, it provides one possible explanation for why coronavirus disease causes neurological symptoms in some.

Balistrerin According to researchers, they wondered why the new coronavirus is much more rapid to spread than the first SARS virus. In 2003, sars caused an epidemic of about 8,000 people, but its new relative virus has already infected tens of millions.

Both viruses enter the cells via the same pathway via the ace-2 receptor. Still, the new virus is much more contagious.

The riddle began to be solved when Chinese researchers unveiled a new coronavirus in late January. The genome contains the biological building instructions for the virus. Balistreri noticed together the professor Olli Vapalahti with the group that the new virus has an extra portion inherited that was not present in the sars. In addition, more was observed.

“When we realized what it was, we were shocked. It was the same part that is in the most dangerous human viruses of all: Ebola, HIV, pathogenic lines of bird flu, and viruses that cause bleeding fever, ”Balistreri says.

That part of the genome forms the manufacturing instructions for the extra barb of the virus peak.

Barb is old familiar to Balistrer. Its story involves two world-renowned Finnish researchers and professors.

The other is a biochemist who worked at ETH at the Technical University of Zurich Ari Helenius and another known for his cancer research Erkki Ruoslahti, whose name has also revolved around Nobel betting.

Years ago, Balistreri was a researcher in Zurich in the Helenius group, which studied common ways for different viruses to infect humans.

Ruoslahti and his students Tambet Teesalu had discovered a special protein that makes it possible to get drugs into a cancerous tumor. Viruses have just a similar particle.

As early as 2009, the duo published a study in which they called for a study of this structure.

“Then no one listened to them,” Balistreri says.

Before retiring in 2017, Helenius urged Balistrer and members of her research team to familiarize themselves with the discovery. It turned out to be wise advice.

Balistreri compare the coronavirus spike to the arrowhead with the barb to prevent detachment after attachment.

“The coronavirus is quite similar. It has thorns and barbs on their side – just like any other extremely dangerous virus. ”

There is no concentration in common seasonal coronary viruses that cause mild flu.

The neuropilins received by Väkänen are very abundant in the upper airway surface cells. This may explain why the virus spreads more efficiently than sars specifically infected with the lower respiratory tract.

“Because it can infect the nose and throat, we practically spit it out when we talk.”

Researchers also developed an antibody that binds to neuropilin and prevents the virus from attaching to it. This way, the virus can only use another door, ace-2. In cell cultures, infections were reduced by more than 40 percent.

Balistreri and colleagues are now exploring the possibility of developing drugs that could block both routes from the virus.

“Our idea is to slow down the virus. If it slows it down, our immune system will be in trouble and can win the battle. ”

Experiments with various coronaviruses have also been illuminating. Some had had their neuropilin-binding barb removed, others had not. In human cell cultures, the uninhabited disappeared rapidly because they could not reproduce. The culture was invaded by viruses that still had the crowd.

Väkänen may also open the way for the virus to the central nervous system and brain. Nerve cells are rich in the neuropilins it uses.

Access to the brain was revealed when researchers made artificial nanoparticles with a neuropilin-binding moiety and implanted them in the nose of mice. The particles spread to the brains of mice in a couple of hours. This did not happen if there was no part.

Other research groups have shown that hamsters get only mild symptoms from real coronaviruses lacking the barb. After all, animals become immune to the right virus.

Thus, Balistreri and colleagues have suggested that non-barbed mutant viruses could be used as a basis when developing a vaccine for coronavirus disease. Similar live attenuated viruses have been used effectively in, for example, polio and measles vaccines.