Coronavirus | Researchers: An exceptionally mutated variant has spread to four countries, but there are only a few cases

So far, only six cases have been detected in different parts of the world.

In four a new variant of the coronavirus named BA.2.86 has been found in the country. According to experts, the variant is highly mutated. The new variant is reported by, among others, a British newspaper The Guardian and American CNN– news channel.

Six cases have been detected, three of which are in different parts of Denmark. The remaining cases are in the United States, Israel and Britain.

According to CNN, the number of cases may be higher, as monitoring of mutations has weakened worldwide.

The World Health Organization WHO classified on Thursday As a followable variant of the BA.2.86 conversion. Countries are recommended to monitor the cases they find and report them to the WHO.

American by a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center by Jesse Bloom by The spike protein of the BA.2.86 variant has more than 30 amino acid changes compared to its closest progenitor, the omicron variant BA.2. subtype.

“Its evolutionary leap is comparable to the change that caused the omicron in the first place,” Bloom says on his lab’s website.

The Danish Institute of Public Health (SSI) also calls the number of changes unusual and compares in its announcement it to the omicron variant.

Researchers have not yet found out how mutations affect the behavior of the virus or how well people’s resistance protects against infection.

According to the SSI, it is still too early to say whether the new variant poses a serious threat to human health or how contagious it is. SSI is now finding out how human antibodies react to the virus mutation.

According to the researchers, more information about the transformations will probably be available in the next few weeks.

In any case, with the coronavirus disease that people already have and the vaccines received, the new mutation is unlikely to cause the same wave of infection as the previous mutations.

of the United States director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mandy Cohen told CNN on Friday that there is no need to panic because of the new transformation:

“I would estimate that this proves that our perception mechanism works. We are more ready than ever to detect and react to changes in the coronavirus.”

The British Health Safety Agency has estimated that the person infected in the country has been infected within the country based on their travel history.

According to the agency, it does not have enough data to assess the severity of the virus variant compared to other variants in circulation.