Coronavirus | Research: The malaria drug praised by Trump seems to have increased deaths in corona patients

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump the glowing malaria drug in the treatment of corona seems to have increased the probability of patients dying in the early days of the pandemic, a new scientific study shows. News about research results The Guardian.

According to the research results, hospitalized corona patients who were treated with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine were 11 percent more likely to die from the virus than patients who were not treated with the drug. The study estimates that almost 17,000 corona patients in six different countries who were treated with the drug died during the first wave of the pandemic.

According to the study, hydroxychloroquine was prescribed to hospitalized corona patients at the beginning of the pandemic, even though there was little evidence of its benefits. The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is used, among other things, to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The study looked at patients hospitalized due to the corona virus in the United States, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain and Turkey. The results have been published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy in the publication.

In a prestigious medical In The Lancet journal a study with similar findings was published already in May 2020. According to the study, the malaria drug treatment for coronavirus patients, often praised by Trump, could be life-threatening for many patients and increase the risk of serious heart problems. According to the results, patients who received the traditional antimalarial drug chloroquine and its derivative hydroxychloroquine died more often than other patients. When Trump's touted antibiotic medication was added to the mix, Deaths seemed even more common.

Trump said in spring 2020 that he takes hydroxychloroquine daily as a preventive corona drug. Many experts warned about the drug's side effects already at that time. Trump got sick with corona in September 2020.

In the spring of 2020, Trump also estimated on Twitter (currently X) that hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic called azithromycin might together be “one of the biggest turning points in the history of medicine”.

Trump repeatedly belittled the seriousness of the corona pandemic and during his tenure as president, among other things, questioned the use of face masks and isolation measures.

According to a study published in Britain already in June 2020, the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is not useful in hospital treatment of the disease caused by the coronavirus. The study was conducted by the University of Oxford, which at the time reviewed a large number of drugs suitable for the treatment of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The statistics of corona disease cases were stopped in the United States last spring. Before that, more than 1.1 million people were reported to have died from corona. Almost 105 million confirmed cases of infection were reported.