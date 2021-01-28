Coronavirus Research: Old gout drug colchicine appears to prevent exacerbation of coronary heart disease, scientific release still pending

The result of a Canadian research institute for the gout drug colchicine seems good, but experts say its validity is impossible to assess on the basis of the information still reported.

Antigout medicine new studies show that colchicine reduces the risk of hospitalization in coronary patients at home.

Canadian Heart Disease Research Institute Montreal Heart Institute informed on Friday from a study in which colchicine reduced hospital admissions by a quarter compared with the placebo group.

In addition, according to the release, treatment reduced the number of people entering the ventilator by 50 percent and the number of deaths by 44 percent.

Director of the Research Center and Professor of Medicine Jean-Claude Tardif, A lead researcher for the Colcorona study, says in a statement that the group needs to introduce “the first oral drug that can prevent the development of a severe form of the disease in millions of patients”.

In a randomized, blinded, and placebo-controlled trial, the effect of colchicine was tested in Canada, Europe, South America, and South Africa in addition to Canada.

There were more than 4,000 patients over the age of 40 who were sick at home at the start of the study and had more than 38.5 degrees fever, shortness of breath, or at least one risk factor for severe coronary heart disease such as obesity or high blood pressure.

The study has not been published in the form of a scientific article, and the bulletin does not tell how many ended up in hospital, intensive care, or died from the medication group and how many from the placebo group.

Tardif says In the Statnews online magazinethat the group is publishing a scientific article, but considered it important to tell the main result quickly. Last year, the group studied colchicine in the treatment of heart patients, and moved to study the use of the drug in coronary patients as early as March.

WHO National Principal Investigator in Solidarity Drug Research, Professor Kari Tikkinen says that the research institute and its researchers are competent, the research important and probably well organized.

“But unfortunately the most important things have not yet been told properly.”

In addition, Tikkinen regrets that the experiment was stopped earlier than planned. The trial was to recruit 6,000 patients, but it was stopped when the researchers felt they had received evidence of the medicine’s effectiveness. According to Tardif, because the drug could be made available to those in need as soon as possible.

Tikkisen The American experts interviewed by Statnews and Statnews estimate that there have been so few deaths from even a large number of patients at home that the statistical power of the study is not sufficient to demonstrate the effect of the drug on mortality.

According to Tardif, five percent of patients ended up in hospital, and the number is sufficient to reliably show the difference between those in need of hospital treatment and those in the control group.

According to Tikkinen’s calculations, the effectiveness of the drug in light of the figures given is likely to be in the order that one in 100 people treated with colchicine will be saved from hospitalization. Most would not be hospitalized anyway.

“It’s already something. Such good results have not been obtained with dexamethasone since then, ”says Tikkinen.

Dexamethasone was found to be effective in the summer in the treatment of patients with severe disease.

“It is an excellent medicine and saves lives,” says Tikkinen.

The efficacy of colchicine is probably not as good as that of dexamethasone, but it may be better than that of remdesivirir, which has been studied under the leadership of Tikkinen in Finland as part of the Solidarity study.

“Colchicine in tablet form could be used more easily and earlier than intravenous remdesivir and at a much lower cost,” says Tikkinen.

A course of colchicine in a coronary patient lasts 30 days and costs about 30 euros, while remdesivirvir costs thousands of euros.

Additional certainty about the efficacy of colchicine will be obtained when a major British Recovery study on the subject is completed. According to Tikkinen, it will not take long, because there are already 6,500 patients in the colchicine test, and when the epidemic strikes at the current pace in Britain, a thousand new subjects will be obtained in three to three days.

“The research combines the great research expertise of the British with the poor epidemic situation,” Tikkinen describes.

In a recovery study looking at patients in hospital. If the drug helps in the hospital, it provides some reassurance that the benefit is beneficial even in milder cases.

However, the connection is not always straightforward.

Dexamethasone has been shown to help significantly in the severe stages of the disease, but too early it can be a disadvantage. Dexamethasone suppresses the immune response that is needed to overcome the disease, but life-threatening when overdosed too.

Colchicine, in turn, affects inflammation in many ways: it slows down the migration and division of inflammatory cells, and it prevents the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Colchicine is derived from the autumn poison lily and has been used as a gout medicine for hundreds of years. It has also been found to help with inflammation of the pericardium.

Side effects can include diarrhea and low white blood cells.

For coronary infection there are not many drugs that have been proven to be effective. Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin the loudly advertised hydroxychloroquine and many other candidates have been shown to be ineffective.

Tikkinen says that despite the difficult situation, treatments should be examined at random before they start treating patients.

Randomization means that patients are included in the study drug group and the placebo control group. This provides reliable information on the effects of treatment.

If treatments are started before the studies, it will no longer be difficult to get patients to the drug trials, and the true effectiveness of the drug will not be studied.