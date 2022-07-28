Coronavirus | Research: Five percent of those infected with the corona suffer from disturbances in the sense of smell and taste for six months after infection

According to researchers, most patients regain their sense of smell and taste within three months of becoming ill.

About five percent of those infected with the coronavirus have long-term problems with the sense of smell and taste even six months after becoming ill, according to a large, medical in the journal BMJ from the published study.

“Healthcare systems must be ready to offer support to these patients, who often feel left alone when doctors ignore symptoms,” the article’s abstract says.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus disease has been known to cause disturbances in the sense of smell and taste. It has long been unclear how many people have symptoms and how long they last.

According to researchers, most patients regain their sense of smell and taste within three months of becoming ill. However, a large number of patients may develop long-lasting disorders that require timely recognition, targeted treatment and long-term follow-up.

In their study, the researchers analyzed the results of 18 previous studies in which a total of 3,700 patients had participated.

Imperial College London immunologist Danny Altman tells news agency AFP that the research is important and its results are strong. Altman has not participated in the research.

“Studies like this alert us to a hidden burden: people suffer from persistent symptoms but don’t consider it worth the effort to see a doctor, assuming there isn’t much that can be done,” Altman said.

The study material did not include which corona variant the patients had received. Previous studies have shown that omicron mutations are less likely to result in loss of the sense of smell.